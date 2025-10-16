Westside Church of Christ to Host Drive-Through Food Distribution October 18

Sponsor

In a continued effort to support families facing food insecurity, Westside Church of Christ will host a drive-through food distribution on Saturday, October 18, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at 524 Sowell Lane.

The church will distribute 200 food boxes, with one box available per family. The event is open to residents of both Texas and Arkansas, and no pre-registration is required. Volunteers will guide vehicles through the parking lot to ensure a smooth and safe pickup process.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve our community,” said a church representative. “This is about neighbors helping neighbors, and we welcome anyone in need.”

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and follow all directions provided by volunteers on-site. The drive-through format is designed to ensure efficiency and minimize contact.

Westside Church of Christ has hosted similar events in the past, consistently drawing families from across the region. Organizers encourage early arrival, as supplies are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page or contact their office directly.