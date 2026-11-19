Westside Church of Christ will give out a little more than 200 food boxes Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at 524 Sowell Lane in Texarkana. Arkansas and Texas residents are welcome.

Westside Church of Christ will host a food distribution Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at 524 Sowell Lane in Texarkana.

The church will have a little more than 200 boxes available, and the distribution is open to residents of both Arkansas and Texas. One box will be provided per family.

Those picking up boxes are asked to park in the parking lot and come inside the building to register. A sign will show the way.

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Event details

What: Free food distribution

Free food distribution When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Where: Westside Church of Christ, 524 Sowell Lane, Texarkana

Westside Church of Christ, 524 Sowell Lane, Texarkana Who: Open to Arkansas and Texas residents, one box per family

Open to Arkansas and Texas residents, one box per family How: Park in the lot and come inside to register

The church is an equal opportunity provider.