Will Thompson to Serve as Liberty-Eylau High School Principal 

In a regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, May 17, the Liberty-Eylau Board of Trustees approved hiring Will Thompson as Liberty-Eylau High School Principal.

“William Thompson brings 17 years of educational experience to Liberty-Eylau High School,” Superintendent Jeff Wright said. “His last two years, he has served as an Assistant Principal at Liberty-Eylau High School from 2022-2023 and an Assistant High School Principal at Texas High this past school year. Mr. Thompson did an outstanding job with us before, and I look forward to him leading Liberty-Eylau High School students, teachers, and staff to great things when he comes aboard on board on July 1.”

Prior to his return to Liberty-Eylau, Thompson spent nine years in Arkansas, where he honed his skills as a coach, teacher, and paraprofessional. His journey then led him to Texas, where he made significant coaching contributions at Pleasant Grove and Redwater. Notably, he has served as an Assistant Principal at both Liberty-Eylau High School and Texas High School, a testament to his familiarity with our school system and his ability to lead effectively.

Thompson’s educational journey is marked by his commitment to continuous learning and professional growth. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Western Governors University, a Master’s Degree in Coaching and Kinesiology from Southern Arkansas University, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Western Governors University. These unique qualifications underscore his expertise and enhance his credibility as the new Principal of Liberty-Eylau High School.