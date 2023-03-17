Advertisement

Alva Jo Turney, age 81, devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, registered nurse, and friend to all, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on 15 March 2023, after fighting the good fight with Alzheimer’s. Ms. Turney was born December 2, 1941, in El Dorado, Arkansas. She was a member of Eylau Christian Church. She was a retired RN from CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehab after 27 years of service. Mother loved to raise a vegetable garden every year, and she loved to cook. She especially enjoyed the Springtime, when she planted numerous flowers in her yard. She was a proud, loving mother and grandmother who showed unconditional love to everyone and helped everyone she could.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tommy Joe Turney, one son Thomas Steven Turney, her father Alvah L. Payne and her grandparents Alvah and Mary Catherine Payne.

She is survived by her children, son Ricky and wife Melisa Turney of Fouke, Arkansas; daughters and sons-in-law, Deanna and Kelley Parker, Debra and Larry Hughes, Thala and Robert Bolig, of Texarkana, Arkansas; daughter and son-in-law, Regina and Joby Lynch, of Texarkana, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Susan Turney of Elkins, Arkansas. Grandchildren, Brandon Turney, Rachel Turney, Jared Turney, Melissa Green, Haley Parker, Katie Eubanks, Renee Jones, Drew Hughes, Brett Hughes, Elizabeth Salinas, Zachary Worthey, Amanda Worthey, Calum Bolig, Morgan Bolig, Ethan Lynch, Cara Fowler, 30 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Also survived by her very close first cousin Mary Lynn Kirkland of Sherman, Texas, and her children Kathy and Tom Matthews of Sherman, Texas, and Kenneth and Cathy Kirkland of Arlington, Texas, along with many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Turney, Jared Turney, Drew Hughes, Brett Hughes, Zachary Worthey, Calum Bolig, Brandon Jones & George Eubanks.

A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, March 19, 2023, evening at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas side, 2:00pm – 4:00pm.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 20, 2023, at 10:00am, with Minister Roy Freeman officiating, Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas side, with burial at East Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to Eylau Christian Church, 4903 Eylau Loop Road, Texarkana, Texas, or Texarkana Animal Care & Adoption Center, 203 Harrison St., Texarkana, Arkansas.

