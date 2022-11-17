Advertisement

Alva Roxie Reed Anderson 99, of Hooks, Texas went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was born on August 26, 1923, in Nashville, Arkansas to Reuben and Donie Reed. Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Odes Anderson and siblings, Bessie Jo Anderson, Reuben Jewel Kelm, Perry Reed, Hazel Sharp, Dessie Sharp, and Gracie Westfall, son-in-law Kerry Moore, and her granddaughter, Stephanie Nettles Pearson.

Mrs. Anderson leaves behind to cherish her memories 4 children, Patricia Moore of Hooks, Charles (Cynthia) Anderson of Nacogdoches, Ora Jean (John) Davis of Hendrix, Oklahoma and Wanda (Ed) Pearson of Hot Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Mississippi. She also leaves 3 granddaughters, Robin (Shane) Colley, Melanie (Michael) Birthright, and Kerianna (James) Angle; and 9 great-grandchildren, Anderson and Victoria Colley, Lilyan Birthright, Chandler and CJ Nettles, Paul Hanks, James Angle, Layla Hanks, and Samuel Kerry Angle. One of 9 children, Mrs. Anderson has always had a large family around her. She is also survived by a brother, Hollis (Joyce) Reed and a sister, Dorothy Davis; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family who grew up spending time with the Anderson family and have special memories of Mrs. Anderson.

Mrs. Anderson was a follower of Christ and lived her life serving Him. Even on the days when she knew no one else, she knew her Lord. If one of her daughters began singing a hymn, she would join in. She was faithful in her walk and the Lord was and has been faithful to her. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hooks for 77 years, and for as long as she was able, she was very involved in her Sunday School class.

Mrs. Anderson lived a long and full life filled with many precious moments and special experiences. After marrying Odes Anderson, they settled in Hooks where they raised their 4 children. She was a homemaker and also worked as a seamstress at a local fabric store. Later in life, as a testament to her courage, strength, adventurous spirit, and perseverance, she built a new home and began traveling. She enjoyed seeing beautiful parts of our country and world.

Mrs. Anderson was an avid and talented seamstress, sewing clothes for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, making Christmas decorations, bunny rabbits, quilts, blankets for newborn babies at the hospital, and a multitude of other creations. She enjoyed sewing very much and taught many of her family how to sew. She was actually still sewing into her 90’s and was sad to give up her hobby.

A volunteer for the Wadley auxiliary for over 20 years, Mrs. Anderson was well-known in Texarkana for wearing the pink jacket. Alva was very beloved among her auxiliary peers, and she took her volunteer responsibilities very seriously, rarely missing her scheduled days to work. She could often be found in the cancer wing comforting, encouraging, or just being a listening ear. On many days, she gave the patients and their families something to smile and laugh about. She received many accolades for her work with Wadley and was celebrated with a reception in her honor when she “retired.”

For many years, Mrs. Anderson had a beautiful flower garden in her backyard, where she hosted many events, such as wedding receptions, parties, and school tours. People traveled from all around to visit her and see the lovely flowers she would tend. Teachers would bring their students to walk through her garden and learn about how to care for God’s wonderful creation. Even in her gardening, she had a sense of humor, as many enjoyed seeing the metal bed frame set up for her “bed of lilies” or “flower bed.”

Mrs. Anderson (Mee-Maw) was a wonderful cook and her recipes are a treasure to family members. Many have tried to replicate her chocolate pies, rolls, and canning recipes, but sadly, none compare. Mee-Maw loved spending time with her family and for many years looked forward to Christmas Eve at her home. She planned all year and cooked for days in preparation of a home filled with family, the laughter of children, more food than you could imagine, stories being shared, catching up, lots of jokes, smiles, hugs, and love. It was the highlight of her year.

While we are sad that we can no longer ask our Mother and Mee-Maw questions about her childhood and memories she cherished the most and will miss her presence here on this earth, we are so thankful that she is now completely healed in Heaven. We have faith that while her mind and body may have failed on earth, they both have been completely restored by our Lord and Savior; and for that, we are so very grateful. We rejoice for her glorious Homegoing and trust what a sweet reunion she is having with so many who have gone on before her. Loved ones going before us just make us want to be in Paradise a little more than we did before. We celebrate with her.

A special thank you to Heritage Hospice, The Oaks (where she lived for 10 years), and especially to the wonderful nursing staff and administration at The Magnolia who took such good care of her in her final days. We will always remember your kindness. You were/are a blessing to our family.

A celebration of Mrs. Anderson’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to First Baptist Church of Hooks, Texas Building Fund.

