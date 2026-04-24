Alvin Green

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February 14, 1951 – April 19, 2026

Alvin Hamlet Green Jr., age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2026. Born on February 14, 1951, in Richmond, Virginia, Alvin was the beloved son of Alvin Hamlett Green and Lillian Willene Noblin Miller.

A graduate with a high school diploma, Alvin dedicated much of his life to serving his community, notably through his volunteer work with Watersprings Ranch. He was a man of steadfast commitment and deep love for his family and friends. Alvin married Ethelyn (Lynn) Green on July 3, 1998, and their union was a source of great joy and strength throughout his life.

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He is survived by his devoted wife, Lynn; his children, Jennifer Keener, Al Green, Lydia Harrison, Mandy Kerr, Megan Powell, Misty Powell, Mary Terry, Macey Terry, Hershel Green, and Roy Green; and his sister, Maggie Delaney. Alvin was preceded in death by his siblings, Brian Green and Laura Green.

Alvin’s life was marked by his kindness, dedication, and the indelible impact he made on those around him. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Enhabit Hospice for their compassionate care during his final days.

Arrangements are entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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