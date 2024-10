Sponsor

Anna Loftice, age 81, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2024, at her home in Texarkana, AR. She was born on October 24, 1943, in Cotulla, Tx to Clyde and Lena Jones.

Anna is survived by three sons, Earl (Rhonda) Adams , Charles (Donna) Adams, and Jimmy Adams; one daughter, Sharon(Charles) Briggs; nine grandchildren, Amber (Brad) Pitman, Robert (Babette) Adams, Jared (Haley) Adams, Chance Briggs, Dillon Briggs, Colleen (Gannon) Carter, AnnaJo Briggs, Brooke (Jake) Benifield and Sam Steed; five great- grandchildren, Aspen Pitman, Alec Adams, Austin Adams, Allie Adams, and a baby girl on the way; two sisters, Shirley Hester, and Patricia Larson; and a host of other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at Chapelwood Memorial Garden with Brother Wallace Edgar officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Silvermoon on Broad located at 217 W. Broad St. Texarkana, Texas 75501.