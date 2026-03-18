Anthony “AJ” Ray Johnson

SPONSOR

July 18, 1962 – March 14, 2026

Our beloved “AJ,” Anthony Ray Johnson, age 63, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at his home with his loving wife by his side.

AJ courageously fought cancer for two years and remained a fighter until the very end. The Lord had plans for AJ, and Heaven gained a faithful servant, angel, and helper.

SPONSOR

AJ was a proud graduate of Genoa High School and had far too many friends to name. There simply are not enough kind words in the dictionary to fully describe the man AJ was. He was kind, caring, and a devoted husband and father. His heart was bigger than the universe, and his kindness was truly contagious.

He loved spending time at Deer Camp with his hunting buddies and always enjoyed working in the yard on his John Deere. AJ was also a loyal fan of the GRIT channel. He worked hard his entire life and was known for generously providing for and helping others.

AJ was a Christian man with strong and unwavering faith. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha Sue Johnson and Rayford Milton Johnson.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Lisa Ann Johnson; his stepson, Anthony Taylor; his son, Joshua Johnson and wife, Shelby; his brother, David Johnson; his sisters, Melissa Watson, Krissy Wolfe, and Shannon Whitley; his beloved grandchildren, Haven and Serena; his in-laws, Kathy and Albert Christensen, Cindy and Earl Davis, Vicki and Randy Fisk, and Timmy Whitehead; special friends, P. Ward and Joey McCoy; as well as all of his cherished buddies from Rawls Creek Deer Camp. AJ is also survived by many special cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 2:00 PM, officiated by Jerry Monholland.

The family will gather at the home of Lisa and Anthony Johnson in Genoa, Arkansas.

AJ, you will be missed more than words can express.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

View full obituary and leave condolences