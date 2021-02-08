Advertisement

Antonio Hernandez, age 66, of Hope, Arkansas, died Thursday, February 4, 2021, in a local nursing facility.

Mr. Hernandez was born January 15, 1955, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico and was a waiter for Dos Los Gringos. He loved his dog, Buddy, a Jack Russell terrier mix.

Mr. Hernandez was preceded in death by his father, Donaciano Hernandez Lopez, a sister Luisa Ulloa and his companion of 28 years, Polly Lingo.

Survivors include his mother, Pomposa Aguilar Hernandez of Mexico; two daughters, Amanda Hernandez of Wake Village, Texas and Kristen Sojo and her husband, Gyrko of Wake Village, Texas; five granddaughters, Aliyah Hernandez, Serenity Wilson, Kierra Hernandez, Mackenzie Wilson and Alexandria Williams; two great-grandchildren, Walter Clark and Ryleigh Wilson; three brothers, Jose Angel Hernandez Aguilar, Hilario Hernandez Aguilar and Salvador Hernandez; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.