Arthur Lee Bolden, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, May 12, 2025, at Christus Saint Michaels Hospital. Born on April 6, 1949, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Eugene and Mary Bolden.

Mr. Bolden spent his working day as a construction worker. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, cooking and going to the casino. He was a member of Harrison Chapel Baptist Church. His family described him as a fun-loving person who was willing to help anyone. He was a wonderful and loving spouse, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Mr. Bolden was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Mary Bolden; sister, Cleo Martin; and brother, Eugene Bolder Jr.

He is survived by his loving spouse of 53 years, Louann Criner; daughter, Barbara Ownes and husband Thomas; sons, Alvin Ridley, Byron Bolden and wife Henrietta, and Alexander Bolden; sisters, Dorothy Abner and husband Bennie, Edna Williams and husband L.C., and Pearlene March; brother, James Bolden and wife Elvira; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Minister Phronda Williams officiating. The family will accept friends on Friday, May 16, 2025, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.