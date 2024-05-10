Sponsor

Barbara Claire Phillips was born on July 3, 1933, in New Boston, Texas. She was one of nine children from the union to John Perry Jr and Flossie Amy Perry. She confessed and devoted her life to Christ at an early age and united with Prosperity Baptist Church in New Boston, Texas.

Barbara attended and graduated from New Boston Central High. She attended Texarkana College where she earned Her Certified Nursing Assistant license. She worked 20-plus years at the New Boston Nursing Home as a CNA where she cared for loved, and nurtured patients.

Barbara served as a devoted Sunday school teacher and a member of the missionary kitchen ministries. She also served as a member of the usher board. Some of Barbaras hobbies included playing spades working “word search puzzles going “to garage sales had a great sense of humor that would have you laughing at her jokes.

Barbara also loved to bake in the community she was known for her beautiful buttery pound cakes that melted in your mouth Her famous saying was “We’re not perfect but we’re loving family.” In her times of sickness you would see with strong faith Christ never wavered.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Lafayette Jr Brothers; Roosevelt Perry Richard L Perry Del Shields; John Perry III Sisters: Hattie Conway Jackie McAfee Sisters: Christy Campbell Grandsons: Ricky Dorsey Jr Timothy Dorsey Great Grands Jordan Lynn Dorsey Babies A&B Dorsey.

She leaves to cherish memories Children Johnnie Elaine “Laine” Dorsey (Charles Sr.) Debra Dorsey (Rickey Sr.) Joy Smith (Jerome) Tyric Sisters Dorothy Allen & Odessa Nelson Walker Grandchildren Eleven (11) Great Grandchildren Twenty-three (23) Godson One (1) George Shepard Conway Two (2) God Daughters Scarlet Renee Hooks LaBarbara Conway Two (2) Adoptive Lois Miller Brenda Johnson Second Sister Ruby Stewart