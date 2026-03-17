SPONSOR

MARCH 31, 1949 – MARCH 15, 2026

VISITATION — Friday, March 20

Becky Flieder, 76, passed on March 15, 2026. She was born March 31, 1949, and was a resident of Texarkana, Texas.

SPONSOR

A visitation will be held at East Funeral Home, 2807 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas, on March 20, 2026, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

A funeral service will be held at East Memorial Chapel, 2807 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas, on March 21, 2026, at 2:00 pm.

Burial will take place at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in Nash, Texas, on March 21, 2026.

Arrangements are under the direction of East Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

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