Advertisement

Betty Jane Fabich, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, March 21, 2021 in a local hospital surrounded by her family and friends.

Ms. Fabich was born February 2, 1946 in Waco, Texas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She was a retired teacher with the Texarkana Arkansas School District after forty years of service. She was also a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church. Betty had an outgoing personality and you always knew where you stood while in her presence. She never met a stranger and her laughter would radiate the room. She was preceded in death by her father, Gaylon Dunbar of Waco, Texas, her mother and stepfather, Sara and Z. T. Bailey of Texarkana and one brother Raymond Dunbar.

She is survived by her two sons, Mark Fabich of Seattle, Washington, Ryan Fabich of Austin, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law, Dottie and Kenneth Crowell of Texarkana, Arkansas; special friend, Sharon Oliver of Texarkana, Arkansas, and special cousin, Mary Ann Pate of Texarkana, Arkansas; a host of cousins and other relatives.

Advertisement

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A. M. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at St. Edwards Catholic Church with Father William Burmester officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

A rosary will be recited Tuesday evening at 6:00 P. M. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas the family will receive friends following the Rosary at 6:30 P. M.

