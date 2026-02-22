SPONSOR

Betty Jean Seay, 85 of Texarkana, TX passed away on February 20, 2026. She was born on October 14, 1940 in Idabel, OK. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church were she and her late husband Mark headed up the shoebox ministry and she was also a Sunday school teacher. Mrs. Seay was retired from Red River Army Depot. In her high school years in Haworth, OK she was a member of the only basketball team to win a state championship which has never been done since.

She is preceded in death by her husband Mark Seay and brother Steve Jackson.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Steve Castine; grandchildren, Angela Bonham and husband Keith, Elizabeth Monforte and husband CJ and Alec Castine and wife Samantha; great grandchildren, Harper Bonham, Brennan Bonham and Charlotte Monforte; stepson, Ronnie Seay and wife Cathy; two brothers, Tom Jackson and Danny Keith Jackson.