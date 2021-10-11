Betty R. Calk

Advertisement

Betty Ruth Calk, age 89, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior, October 6, 2021. She was born September 27, 1932 in Waco, Texas to Warren and Maggie Hardin.

Betty loved being a Pastor’s wife and was a member of the United Pentecostal Church in Saraland, Alabama. She adored her family and was a cool granny, loving to cook and entertain her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Calk; son, Daniel E. Calk; her parents; and one brother, James Hardin.

Betty is survived by one son, Mark Calk and wife Suzzane of Farmerville, Louisiana; daughter, Elaine Yates and husband Butch of Atlanta, Texas; three brothers, John Hardin of Waco, Texas, Ben Hardin and wife Sandra of Austin, Texas, Paul Hardin and wife Connie of Waco, Texas; two sisters, Rachel Harboth of Waco, Texas, Debra Hardin of Killeen, Texas; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a number of other family and friends.

Graveside services will be at 12:00 pm, October 15, 2021, under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service, in the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana, officiated by Rev. Jerry Dean.

Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com.