Betty Ruth Webb, age 95, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2021, in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Betty was born on August 25, 1925, to David and Opal Baker in Bolivar, Tennessee. Betty spent her leisure time sewing and gardening and loved to cook. Her family enjoyed many years of Sunday dinners after church and will always hold these memories dear to their hearts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David Pickens Baker and Opal Vaughan Baker; her husband, Sidney M. Webb; her son, David A. Webb; sisters, Catherine Baker and Helen Wilkes; and a brother, William David Baker.

She is survived by her son, Sidney Michael Webb and wife, Jacqueline, of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter-in-law, Kathy Webb of Texarkana, Arkansas; one grandson, Jonathan Webb of Texarkana, Arkansas; three granddaughters, Stefanie Webb of New York City, Heather Webb of Denver, Colorado, and Candice Watson and husband Jason of Silsbee, Texas; one great-grandson, Sawyer Watson of Silsbee, Texas; her sister, Shirley Deming; sister-in-law, Francis Baker; many nieces and nephews; and a special care-giver, Shirley Lawrence of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the chapel at Texarkana Funeral Home 3515 Texas Blvd. with Reverend Wes Byas officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to Central Christian Church 903 Walnut St. Texarkana, TX 75501 or to

the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.