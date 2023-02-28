Advertisement

Billie Ruth Cowley, age 86 of Maud, Texas passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 at Wadley Regional Medical Center, Texarkana, Texas. Mrs. Cowley was born April 15, 1936 to Henry and Lillian Stone in Douglasville, Texas. She was a homemaker and a Christian. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Dorice Cowley and a son, Kenneth Cowley.

She is survived by two sons and one daughter in law, Billy and Margaret Cowley and Charles Cowley of Maud, Texas, a daughter Janice Waltman of Maud, Texas, a sister, Patsy ad Leon Friend of Weatherford, Texas, twelve grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday February 27, 2023 at Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas, with Bro. Augustine Alaniz officiating. Burial is under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. til 8:00 P.M. at Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel.

