Bobby Drew Richardson, Sr., age 88 of Maud, Texas passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 at his residence. Mr. Richardson was born April 5, 1935 to Drew and Mamie Richardson. He was a retired Finishing Shipping Operator with International Paper, member of Godley Prairie Church and is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Bobby Richardson, Jr and a granddaughter, India Martin.

He is survived by his wife, Letha Richardson of Maud, Texas, one son, Joe and wife Roselynn Richardson of Gainesville, Missouri, his daughters, Sheree Mitchell of Chidester, Arkansas, Jackie and husband Jeff Martin of Camden, Arkansas, Donna and husband Eddie Shepard of Maud, Texas, Tammy and husband Darel Gammil of Camden, Arkansas, 16 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in Read Hill Cemetery, New Boston with Bro. Jimmy Ramsey officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. before services at the funeral home.

