Bobby Webster Janes, age 95, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Janes was born September 6, 1927, in Texarkana, Texas. She taught kindergarten and first grade for 40 years for the Fort Worth Independent School District. She was an avid reader and she loved Christmas. Bobby was of the Christian faith.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Sallie Glass.

Survivors include niece Sallie Gray of Colleyville, Texas; one son and his wife, Don and Barbara Elmore of Fredericksburg, Texas; one great-nephew and his wife, Chris and Chandra Gray of Ft. Worth, Texas; one great-niece and her husband, Julie and Jason Hawkins of DeKalb, Texas; five great-nieces and nephews Brooklynn and Haylie Gray, and Graham, Harris and Britt Hawkins.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, June 12, 2023, in the Chapel at Cornerstone Retirement Center.

Burial will be in Douglassville Cemetery, Douglassville, Texas following the service.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

