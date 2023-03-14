Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Boyce Neal Freeman Sr., age 77, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Friday, March 10, 2023 at his residence.

Mr. Freeman was born July 30, 1945 in Fouke, Arkansas. He was the owner of Freeman’s Service Station, a U.S. Navy Veteran, member of the Masonic Lodge and a member of the Tennessee Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Nina Freeman; brothers and sisters, Marlin Freeman, Wayne Freeman, Harold Freeman, Calvin Freeman, Curtis Freeman and wife Dewanna, Dovie Parker and Dizer McIntosh.

He is survived by his wife Hazel Savell Freeman of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Boyce Freeman Jr and Nicole Freeman of Texarkana, Arkansas: two daughters and son-in-law: Tina and Shawn Baker of Texarkana, Arkansas and Tieann and Mark Collins of Texarkana, Arkansas; five sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law, Linda Teer, Lagail Attaway, Lucile Parrault, Loretta and Buddy Johnson, and Charles and Pam Savell, four brothers and three sisters-in-law: Ronnie and Cathyrine Freeman, Carl Lee and Ellsie Freeman, Donnie and Liz Freeman and Shirley Brooks; grandchildren, Alexyss Freeman, Greyson Baker, Dusty Collins, Josie Collins; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Concord Cemetery with Ronnie Freeman officiating. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6-7:30 P.M.

