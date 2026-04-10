Brad Kiser

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September 20, 1962 – April 6, 2026

Brad J Kiser, 63, of Douglassville, Texas, passed away on April 6, 2026.

He was born on September 20, 1962, to Norval and Ruby (Clason) Kiser in Lincoln, Nebraska.

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Brad graduated from Wichita South High School in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas. He later made his home in Douglassville, Texas.

On May 12, 2001, Brad married his best friend, Cheryl Franklin, and together they raised three beautiful children, Allison, Cobalt, and Caleb. He adored his children and they were the greatest joy of his life.

Brad was a gentle and kind-hearted soul with a good dry sense of humor, and he was the cherished brother of his five sisters. He deeply valued time with his family and friends, finding joy in simple moments and shared laughter. He loved playing pool, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his horses, dogs (especially Trex), and his cats. Brad enjoyed researching his genealogy back to the 1700s and sharing what he discovered with his family – a journey that took him from Nebraska to West Virginia to explore the places his ancestors once lived. He was a member in good standing of AA/NA and touched many lives through his support of others. Brad was a man of Christian faith and attended the Methodist Church in Atlanta, Texas.

Brad retired from Master Sales and Marketing, where he was a key employee for 24 years. His dedications, reliability, and work ethic earned him deep respect from colleagues and customers alike.

Brad is survived by his best friend, Cheryl Kiser, of Douglassville, Texas; his children, Allison Gernert (LA), Cobalt Kiser (Dylan) (LA), and Caleb Kiser of the home. He is also survived by his siblings: Lori Kiser Salas (Henry) (TX), Debie Kiser Kvassay (Doug) (AZ), Susan Kiser Lawrence (David/deceased) (KS), Becky Kiser Norris (John) (TX) and Patty Kiser Myers (John) (TX), along with numerous nieces, nephews, and among them his niece Madelyn, and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norval and Ruby (Kiser) (Campbell) Goering.

Services will be held to honor and celebrate Brad’s life on April 14, 2026, at 2:00PM at Atlanta Methodist Church, 701 Lindsey Ln, Atlanta, TX 75551.

Brad will be remembered for his kindness, his quiet strength, and the love he shared so freely. His legacy lives on in the hearts of all who knew him.

The family would like to thank Rose and Sandy of Gentiva Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care they provided to Brad.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tri-State Cremations Funeral Services, Texarkana, TX.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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