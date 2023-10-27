Sponsor

Bradley Joe Chancellor of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on October 21, 2023, at the age of 41.

Brad was a skilled brick mason by profession. He loved spending time with his family. It is said by everyone how Brad was a caring and giving person. He was creative and loved time outdoors, especially camping. His children Kami and Keaton were the joy of his life.

Brad was preceded in death by his father, Danny Ray Chancellor. He is survived by his wife, Brooke Chancellor; one daughter Kami Jo Chancellor; a son, Keaton Ray Chancellor; his mother, Carlotta Hays; his brother, Brint Chancellor; and three sisters, Chyenne Lowrie, Pachia Gates, and Levie Gates. Brad also leaves a host of loving family and friends.

