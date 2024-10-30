Bruce Hacker

Sponsor

Bruce was born on February 6, 1938, in Buffalo, New York to Lillian and Louis Hacker.

He was an only child raised in a suburb of Buffalo with friends and family. He attended the University of Buffalo and graduated with a Bachelor of Pharmacy on June 7, 1959. He practiced pharmacy in New York and Massachusetts after graduating.

He was elected into the Society of Nuclear Medicine in New York as a member after completing his PhD. He received his Masters of Divinity from Oral Roberts University and was then certified as a family counselor by the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy in 1988. In March 1991, he was awarded the recognition of Professional Counselor by the Texas Board of Counselors.

He married Justine Ann McKeever in Clayton, New York on June 9, 1962. Justine, known by friends and family as Tina, was working as an RN at the time. They were blessed with three children, David, Deborah (Debbie), and Jonathan (Jon).

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Louis; and his wife, Tina in July 2021.

He is survived by his three children; their spouses, Linda Hacker, Ron Hunt, and Anjie Hacker; seven grandchildren, Austen Hacker, Christian Hacker, Sarah Belt, Samuel Hacker, Alexis Hunt, Danielle Hunt, and Nicholas Hacker; as well as two great-grandchildren.

Bruce passed away peacefully at a senior care center in Baird, Texas, on Saturday, October 26, 2024, after battling cancer. He will be remembered as a man who provided a loving home for his wife of 59 years, as well as their three children. His contribution to the fields of oncology, cancer research, pharmacy, and family counseling will also be part of his legacy.

A private family graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.