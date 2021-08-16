Advertisement

Bryan Ray Roberson (48) of Leary, Texas, gained his angel wings Thursday, August 12, 2021 after a short battle with COVID.

Bryan was born on April 16, 1972 in Ashdown, Arkansas. He was a graduate of Ashdown High School and Texarkana College with his HVAC certification.

Bryan was a beloved father, brother, and husband.

He enjoyed spending time with his children and family. He was a generous and beloved friend to all those he knew. He and his wife Lisa loved vehicle flipping and thrift shopping together. Bryan was an avid Umbrella Corporation fan.

Bryan is preceded in death by his father, Robert (Bob) Roberson; sister, Stacy Sanderfur; two twin brothers, Ricky and Mickey Roberson.

Bryan is survived by his wife, Lisa; his children, Justin, Cason, and Brayli; his mother, Sheila Sizemore of Ashdown, Arkansas; one brother, John Sizemore (Larissa) of Maud, Texas; one sister, Tammy Ewell of Ashdown, Arkansas; several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and several beloved friends.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

The family will receive friends and family after the visitation from 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM at 8404 HWY 71, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854

The family would like to thank the staff at Christus St. Michael Hospital, the ICU Nurses, Cherry, Mark, his other nurses, doctors, and staff that took such wonderful and compassionate care for Bryan in his final days.