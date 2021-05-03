Advertisement

Caden James Jimenez 18, passed away suddenly Monday April 26, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Caden was born November 25, 2002 and raised in Texarkana, Texas. He was a junior at Arkansas High School. Caden loved his family just as fiercely as he was loved by them.

He is survived by his parents, Jennifer (Mother) and Matt Casteel of Texarkana, Texas, Jon (Father) and Savannah Jimenez of Dallas, Texas; siblings, Arianna “Beans” and Jacob Casteel of Texarkana, Texas, Daycee and Aliza Jimenez of Dallas, Texas; grandparents, Terri “Grams” and Michael “Gramps” Peek of Texarkana, Texas, David Prince of Palestine, Texas, Lori and Kelly Jimenez of Dallas, Texas, Debbie and Mike Crall of Ft. Worth, Texas; great-grandparents Margaret Braley, Joy Peek, and Barbara Prince of Texarkana, Texas, and Gigi from Lavon, Texas; aunts and uncles, Tiffany Valenti and Clay Freeman, Kelsey and Jason Cigainero, David “Uncle Biscuit” and Hannah Prince, and Rico Valenti; cousins, Dante Valenti, Gavin and Grayson Cigainero, Jubilee “Chubbs” and Jedidiah “Big Head” Prince.

Advertisement

Caden was excited to be working in Broken Bow, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. He enjoyed watching Baylor basketball with his Mom. He was a car enthusiast and looked forward each weekend to working on cars with his Dad. He was passionate about hunting and fishing with his Gramps and loved to eat his Grams’ cooking. He loved spending time with his siblings and cousins.

He loved to make people happy. He was always respectful and his eyes and smile could brighten anyone’s day. He was a loyal friend to many. Caden will be very missed every moment of every day.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM this Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Joe Dawson and David Prince officiating.