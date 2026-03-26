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March 21, 1948 – March 25, 2026

Carl Lee Bean, 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2026, surrounded by the family he loved so deeply. Born on March 21, 1948, in Clarksville, Texas, to Viva Lee Rotten and Arley Bean, Carl lived a life rooted in hard work, laughter, and devotion to those closest to him.

Carl was the proud owner of Star Concrete, where he spent many years working hard and providing for his family. But to those who knew him best, his work was only part of his story. He had a way of bringing laughter into any room—a little mischievous, always quick with a joke, and famous for telling tall tales that grew just a bit bigger each time he told them. Whether you believed his stories or not didn’t matter—he told them to make people smile, and he always succeeded.

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He loved the simple things in life: watching the Dallas Cowboys, settling in with a good western, and most of all, being surrounded by his family. Carl was a man you could count on—steady, loyal, and deeply devoted to his wife and loved ones. His family wasn’t just important to him—they were everything.

He is preceded in death by his daughters, Paula Henry and Heather Screws; his parents; and his brothers, George Bean, Donald Bean, Wayne Bean, and Wesley Self.

Carl leaves behind a family who will carry his memory forward with love and laughter: his beloved wife of 30 years, Evalyn Bean; his daughters, Linnie Steinberg and her husband Brad, and Rachel Linebach and her husband Keith; his sister, Mary Hudson and her husband David; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and his special companion and great-grandson, Sebastian Foreman, who brought him so much joy. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and dear friends who will miss him greatly.

Carl’s legacy is one of love, laughter, and unwavering loyalty. The stories he told and the memories he created will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

A memorial service to celebrate Carl’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

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Carl Lee Bean, please click here to visit our sympathy store.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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