Carlene Riddell

Carlene Crowly Riddell, age 82, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at her home after an extended illness.

Carlene was born on February 23, 1941 in Hazen, Arkansas (Prairie County) to Geraldine Pitts Crowly and Hames R. Crowly. She graduated from Hazen High School and then went on to earn her teaching degree from Ouachita Baptist University. She was a devout Christian as a member of First Baptist Downtown and First Baptist Church, Texarkana for many years. Carlene was a retired school teacher primarily working with PGISD and also where she served as the Librarian. After retiring from teaching, she worked with Pre-K children at Ms. Bobbie’s Day School.

Carlene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Warren E. Riddell; her parents; and her beloved sister, Russell Blanche Prine.

Survivors include her three children, Mark A. Riddell and wife, Amy, Steven B. Riddell, and Sonja Riddell Wagner all of Texarkana, Texas; seven grandchildren, Cole Riddell, Collins Cockrell, Michael K. Riddell, Stephanie Ochs, Savannah Riddell, Ethan Wagner, Sara Beth Riddell; five great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Texarkana. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 5:00 – 700 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd.

Memorials may be made to Christinalearningbridge.org

