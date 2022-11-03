Advertisement

Charles Williams was born January 3, 1937, in the Lost Prairie Community in Arkansas to the late Charlie Williams and Willie Mae Williams.

He worked at Gifford Hill Cement Company and O&S Produce.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie & Willie Mae Williams; wife, Gladys Williams, son, Charles Bernard Williams, brothers, James Williams, Percy Williams, L.C. Williams, Sr., Andrew Moreland and sister, Mary Lee Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memory: son: Don L. Williams of Texarkana, AR; daughters Shandrekia Hill; of Texarkana, AR, Shelia Howard of Texarkana, TX; brother: Frank (Juana) Williams of Fort Worth, TX; sisters: Dorothy (Joseph) LaMay of Fort Worth, TX, Willie Mae (Mitchell) Surrell of Frisco, CA and Ruthie Williams of Fort Worth, TX; sister-in-law: Edna L. Williams of Texarkana, AR; grandchildren: Maricus Bradley, Latrina Howard, RoShonda Epps, MaKaylin (KK) Williams, Shuntairra Grundy, Braylee Walker and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, November 4, 2022, 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Saturday, November 5, 2022 12:00 at Fairhaven Cemetery 35th and Sanderson Lane, Texarkana, Arkansas with Rev. Johnnie Stuart, Eulogist.