Chasen Albert Singleton, age 27, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from complications due to surgery at his home. He was born on October 27, 1993, in Texarkana, Texas to Jason Singleton and JoAnn Hardin.

Mr. Singleton spent his working days as an iron worker with Atlantic Track. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his children, hunting, and fishing. His family described him as “larger than life”. He never met a stranger, and he would give the shirt off his back to help anyone.

He was a wonderful and loving son, father to Aleigha, Liam, and Bentley Anne, and loving brother to Eric Singleton.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Cynthia Kay Lovell and his paternal grandparents, Albert and Viola Singleton.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother and stepfather, JoAnn and David Hardin; his father Jason Albert Singleton and Tonya Mendoza; his grandfather, John Lovell III of Maud, Texas; best friend and mother of his daughter Aleigha, Alyssia Bound; a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas with Bro. Dwayne Powell officiating. Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens – Nash, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 17 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service.

In memory of Chasen, the family requests that you wear the color blue to the funeral service.

