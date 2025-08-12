Sponsor

Clarence “Tonk” Edwards

November 15, 1958 – August 11, 2025

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame guitarist Clarence “Tonk” Edwards passed away peacefully on August 11, 2025.

Born in Mineral Springs, Arkansas, Tonk found his first audience in hometown dance halls and clubs across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and southwest Arkansas—long before he ever learned to read music. A gifted ear and tireless work ethic carried him from those early gigs to formal study at Texarkana Community College where he honed the craft that would define his life.

A chance bandstand introduction to Bill Doggett’s hit “Honky Tonk” earned him the nickname “Tonk,” and the name stuck—fitting for a guitarist who blended blues feeling with jazz sophistication. In the early 1960s he moved to Denver, quickly becoming a fixture of the scene, holding residencies (including the Senate Lounge), opening his own club, and sharing stages with visiting greats. Opportunities soon pulled him west, where work with Dave Grusin led to introductions to Gerry Mulligan and Quincy Jones. During one memorable night with Jones at the Bel Air Country Club, Sarah Vaughan stepped up to sing, praised Tonk’s playing, and soon after invited him to join her—beginning a cherished association with one of jazz’s greatest voices.

Across decades, Tonk performed with a remarkable list of artists, including Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Stitt, Carmen McRae, Gerry Mulligan, Chet Baker, Billy Butterfield, Roy Hargrove, and Dave Grusin. Festivals and tours took him far beyond Arkansas—to jazz stages in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, and across the United States. He also shared his knowledge in the classroom, teaching guitar and mentoring countless younger musicians who carry his touch, timing, and taste forward.

In 1996, Tonk returned to his roots in southwest Arkansas, marking the homecoming with his album Back to My Roots with Jazz. He never stopped playing. With his beloved wife Barbara, whom he taught to play electric bass, he performed weekly around Texarkana, keeping swing, bebop, and ballads alive for new listeners while passing stories from a lifetime in music. In 2000, he was inducted into the Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame, a recognition that meant the world to a small-town kid who made good on a big dream.

Tonk’s artistry spoke volumes without ever demanding the spotlight. Friends and fans alike remember him as a generous accompanist, a lyrical soloist, and a gentle soul whose dry humor and steady presence made every band sound better. His legacy is one of grace, generosity, and quiet brilliance—felt in every note he played and every player he encouraged.

Tonk is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara Edwards; his daughters Kellie Dembicki, Cathy Gallen, and Julie Ann Hartfield; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom carry forward his spirit, humor, and love of music.

A private celebration of life will be held this Wednesday for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to honor Tonk’s memory by playing a jazz tune, attending a live show, or simply sharing time with loved ones—just as he would have done.

If you would like to contribute in another way the family encourages you to donate to KTXK 91.5 FM NPR Think Radio for Texarkana