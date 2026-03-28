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January 9, 1945 – March 26, 2026

Curtis Taylor, 81, of Texarkana passed away on March 26, 2026. He was born on January 9, 1945 to William Lee Taylor, Sr and Gertrude Mary Taylor in Austin, Texas.

Curtis was a precious soul and never met a stranger. He loved to laugh.

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He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers William Lee Taylor, Jr and Rocky Taylor.

Survivors include his three sisters, Marty Hill of Colorado, Sue Cook of Texarkana, Brenda Gleghorn of Conway, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Rebecca Taylor of Jefferson, Texas; niece Wanda Witt; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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