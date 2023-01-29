Cynthia Adkins

Advertisement

Cynthia Ann Adkins, age 75, of Nash, Texas, passed away January 27, 2023 at a local hospital. She was born on August 6, 1947, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Bill and Jane Colwell. Cynthia spent more than 30 years as a commercial loan assistant in the banking industry, retiring from Regions in March of 2016. Cynthia was a longtime devoted member of Liberty Eylau Community Church. Cynthia, or Nana, as she was lovingly called was known as a meticulous, honest, loving person who loved to keep up with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Jane Colwell.

Survivors include her two children and their spouses, Lisa Sewell and her husband Kenneth, and Jason Adkins and his wife DeeAnn; four siblings, David Colwell and wife Candy, Susan Gibbs and husband Paul, Angie Guest and husband Jimmy, and Anita Colwell; four grandchildren, Danielle Addison and husband Brennan, Drew Davis, Trent Adkins, and Kate Adkins; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her very special friend of twenty-two years Richard ‘RT’ Turner.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, January 30, 2023 at Liberty Eylau Community Church with Pastor Keith Ducroz officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00pm Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

