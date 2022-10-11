Advertisement

Cynthia Folda Soyars died Friday, October 7, 2022. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on October 15, 1942, and was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Soyars, MD, and her parents, Francis Folda & Sylvia Folda.

Cindy earned her nursing degree from St. Joseph Hospital in Omaha in 1963. Shortly after, she married Jim on November 9, 1963, and traveled with him to many places including New Orleans, Louisiana. They ultimately ended up in Texarkana, Texas, where she worked as Dr. Soyars’ surgical nurse and as a mom.

She was previously a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Texarkana, and later became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Ashdown, Arkansas.

Advertisement

Cindy was a beautiful person inside and out. She had many creative talents that she shared with her family and friends. She would make doll clothes for her granddaughters and great-granddaughters, she loved to cook for her entire family and friends, she loved to read books, and she even wrote novels for many years. To Cindy, family and friends were most important, and she left us a legacy of love.

Cindy is survived by three daughters: Adrian Soyars of Texarkana, Elizabeth Soyars of Texarkana, and Heather Soyars of Texarkana; one son and daughter-in-law: Matt and Lisa Soyars of Texarkana. Cindy is also survived by five grandchildren: Christian Soyars; Sarah Soyars Roberts and wife, Ashley Roberts; William Soyars; Benjamin Soyars; and Sophia Soyars. Two great-grandchildren: Caroline Soyars-Leach and Aurora Soyars-Mungia. Cindy is also survived by her sister, Franci Frodyma, of Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Nancy Soyars; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members; and a host of wonderful friends

Visitation will be at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard in Texarkana from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Monday, October 10. A private burial will be Tuesday, October 11 at 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Holy Cross Cemetery, with Father William Burmester officiating. A memorial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Ashdown, Arkansas, on October 11 at 11:00 am and a meal will follow. Pallbearers will be Christian Soyars, William Soyars, Benjamin Soyars, John Cook, David Cook, and Riley Saunders.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5501 Plaza Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503 or Harvest of Texarkana, 3120 E 19th St. Texarkana, AR., or St. Edwards Outreach Center, 416 Ash St., Texarkana, AR.

The family will be at their home in Texarkana, Texas.

