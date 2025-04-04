Sponsor

Danny Lee Allen, age 49, of Fouke, Arkansas, passed from this life on Thursday, April 2, 2025.

He was born on January 29, 1976, in Texarkana. He was a supervisor for Dixie Logging Co.

Danny took great pride in his work, embodying the values of hard work, perseverance, and integrity. More than anything, Danny was the rock of his family — their unwavering protector, provider, and patriarch. He made sure the needs of his family were met, offering love, wisdom, and strength. His presence was a firm foundation, a guiding force that his family could always rely on, no matter the circumstance. Aside from his job, he had a true passion for restoring old cars, a hobby that brought him joy and a sense of accomplishment. Danny always wanted to give his children as many adventures and experiences together as possible anyway he could. Danny’s legacy will live on in every engine he brought back to life, in the love he poured into his family, and in the memories he left behind.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Allen of Fouke, Arkansas; one daughter, Christina Kruse and partner James of Fouke, Arkansas; one son, James Allen and partner Renea of Fouke, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Amelia, Avery, James, Chris, Juniper, and Arthur; and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at the Texarkana Funeral Home in Arkansas on Saturday, 5, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, April 6, at 2:00 p.m. at Shiloh Cemetery, with the Rev. Lee Larey officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.