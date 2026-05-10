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Dec 22, 1955 – May 9, 2026

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Danny Sanders of Texarkana, Arkansas. Arrangements are trusted to Four States Funeral Home, located at 601 Pine Street, Texarkana, TX 75501. We will share details regarding services once they have been finalized. Our thoughts and sympathies are with all who loved and cherished Danny during this difficult time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Four States Funeral Home, Texarkana.

SPONSOR

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