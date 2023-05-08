Advertisement

Darlene Sherfield was born February 12, 1962 to the late Elbert and Elline Sherfield. She departed this life for next on April 29, 2023 at the PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Texarkana, Texas. She was surrounded by family. Darlene was a Christian by faith. She attended John Tyler High School, Class of 1980. in Tyler, Texas. She worked for Pine Lodge in Queen City, Texas and The Tec Linen in Hooks, Texas for a number of years before retirement.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, as well as her brother, Marlin Sherfield and son, Tyrone Sherfield.

Her memories will live on through the loves of her life: Michael Burns ((35+ years); Son: Antonio (LaTonya) Sherfield; Daughters: Majorie Sherfield and Shakeana Sherfield; Grandchildren: Tiera(Wyatt) Reid, KenJayveon & Rihanna Sherfield, Jamodrick & Tacorian Sherfield, Amari & Jamario Crawford, Jer’Cobbie, Jer’Liyah, Jer’Braylon Jiles, Jamauria & Jaylen Godwin, and Brianna Wafer; Sisters: LeeDean (Tommy) Owens, Theresa Barron and Barbara Sherfield; Brother: Gussine Sherfield. A host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation Friday, May 5, 2023 3:00-5:00 Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, May 6, 2023 10:00 AM at Walker Chapel, Douglassville, Texas with Supt. Greg Hatley, Eulogist. Burial in Greater Hopewell Cemetery, Tyler, Texas under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

