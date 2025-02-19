Sponsor

David Burner Meyerhoffer, age 91, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at his residence. Born on December 4, 1933, in Hershey, Pennsylvania, to Franklin and Lillian Meyerhoffer.

David spent his working days as a mechanic for Toyota. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, working on cars, swimming, fixing things, and spending time with his family. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he served honorably in the Korean War. His family described him as always busy and loving to travel. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three children.

Left to cherish his memory is daughter Joyce Hammerquist; sister Betty Eckenrode; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Cremation is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.