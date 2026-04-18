David Cattron

SPONSOR

January 19, 1950 – April 13, 2026

David E. Cattron, 76, of Texarkana, TX.passed away in a local hospital on April 13,2026. He was born January 19, 1950 to Earl and Dorothy Cattron in Poplar Bluff, MO. On July 15, 1973 he married his lifelong sweetheart Joyce Allen. Together they raised two children, made a beautiful life, cherished each other, and loved each other unconditionally..

David was preceded in death by his parents Earl Cattron and Dorothy Cattron.

SPONSOR

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce, daughter Lisa and son in law Justin Purifoy, son Jon Cattron, siblings Jeannie and Tony Lee, Steve and Trish Cattron, Randy Cattron, and Danny and Cindy Cattron, his grandchildren Dillan Robinson, Alexandra Cattron, Aubree Cattron, Ally Johnson, and Gunner Robinson, and one great grandchild Gunnar Robinson.

David loved the beauty of the outdoors. He loved to fish, play golf, gardening, and just being outside. Being a “Papa” to his grandchildren and great grandchild brought him immense joy.

Celebration of Life will be held at Life House Church at 1102 Maywood Dr, Texarkana AR. 71854 on April 25th, 2026 at 4:30pm.

Family and friends are welcome to 16210 HWY 196, Fouke, AR 71837 immediately following the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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