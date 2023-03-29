Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

David Cowan, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 25, 2023. David was born in Stuttgart, Arkansas to Manuel Cowan and Carrie Cowan Nolan on October 17, 1934.

David was retired from Red River Army Depot. He served 20 years in the military; 10 years as a Marine, with the rank of Corporal and 10 years with the Louisiana National Guard with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served a tour of duty in Okinawa, Japan and provided humanitarian efforts in Panama for the 528 Engineering Battalion. He was a country boy, growing up on the White River, where he learned to fish and hunt and found his love of the water and mallard ducks. He built a pond at every home he was able to. He loved Jesus, his family, and making others laugh.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Samuel Cowan.

Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Barbara, of Texarkana, Texas; four daughters, Sherry Cowan and Melvyn Moss of Lake Arrowhead, California, Teresa Fields of Whitehouse, Texas, Tricia and Jeff Long of Texarkana, Texas, and Terri and Jerry McCarty of Redwater, Texas; two brothers, Robert Cowan and wife, Janie of Texarkana, Texas, and David Clark and wife, Mary of Fouke, Arkansas; two sisters, Ruth Gitchell of Mineral Springs, Arkansas, and Gladys Popso of Amity, Arkansas. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren who will miss “KitKat” paw dearly. Also, left behind were many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Encompass Health Hospice, especially the nurses and Chaplin, Robert Ward.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Robert Ward officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 1-2 prior to the service.

The Family will receive guests at 4812 Eylau Loop Rd, following services.

