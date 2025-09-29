Sponsor

David Joe Otwell, age 63, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 22, 2025. He was born on June 25, 1962, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Pascal and Ruth Otwell.

David enjoyed working on old cars and drawing hot rods.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pascal and Ruth Otwell; his sister, Mary Bennefield; and his brother, Deroy Otwell.

David left behind his son D.J. Otwell and wife Heather of Genoa, Arkansas; daughter Dixie Barton and husband Luke; three brothers, Glen and James of Texarkana, Texas, and Jerry Otwell of Texarkana, Arkansas; sister Barbara Beggs of Redwater Texas; along with grandchildren, Jaylie and Haylie Otwell and Sawyer Barton; and a host of family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.