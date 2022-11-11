Advertisement

David Lynn Cross, age 86, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 8, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Cross was born February 2, 1936, in Fouke, Arkansas and was retired from Union Pacific and was a contractor. He was a Deacon and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. His love for the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team was known by everyone who knew him. The most important part of his life was his family. He loved his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids with his whole heart. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvie and Aura Mae Cross, and one brother, A.G. Cross.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Agnes Cross of Texarkana, Arkansas; two daughters, Pam Dennis, Janet Cox and her husband, Craig all of Texarkana, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Brooke Neal, Lindsey Wilmoth, Matthew Cox all of Texarkana, Arkansas; three great-grandchildren, Chase Neal, Jaxson Hudson, Landon Lafferty; three brothers, Gary Cross, John Cross, Charles Cross all of Fouke, Arkansas; one sister, Mary Dean of Fouke, Arkansas and a host of other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 3115 Trinity Blvd. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.