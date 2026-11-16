David ‘Papa’ Allen Jolly

David ‘Papa’ Jolly, age 71, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2026. He was born on May 24, 1955, to his parents, Betty and Earl Jolly. He enjoyed anything outdoors, especially noodling/hand-fishing and was a faithful Dallas Cowboys...

May 24, 1955 – November 13, 2026

David ‘Papa’ Jolly, age 71, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2026. He was born on May 24, 1955, to his parents, Betty and Earl Jolly. He enjoyed anything outdoors, especially noodling/hand-fishing and was a faithful Dallas Cowboys fan. Above all, he cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie D.D. Jolly; son, Kelly Hancock; and grandson, Robby Hancock.

He is survived by his son, David Aric Jolly and wife Sasha; daughter Crystal Jolly; daughter-in-law, Camille Hancock; grandchildren, Jesse (Aly) Hancock, Clayton Hancock, Katrina (David) Curtis, Austyn (Khrislyn) Carter, DeeLaney Jolly, Payne (Samantha) Carter, Victoria Jolly, Devan Jolly, Daryn (Haylynn) Hancock, Andi Hancock, Kenzi (Austin) Hancock, Matt Kroll, and Nick Weedon; 17 great grandchildren; brothers, Mike (Janie) Jolly and Jeff (Glory) Jolly; sisters, Mary Pemberton, Sharon (Dave) Duren, Alice (Earl Gene) Marshall, and Edith (Danny) Whitley; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at Lifehouse Church with Pastor James Ross officiating.

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A time of visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2026, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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