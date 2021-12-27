Advertisement

De’Angelo Devon “Dee” Handy was born on December 4, 2003 in Texarkana, Texas to Millie Handy and Vonderrick Richardson.

“Dee” was attending Premier High School in Texarkana, TX. He was employed as a Stocker at Rehkopf’s Food Store. He enjoyed sports as he loved playing basketball, football and running track. He was a nice, loving, outgoing son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson and enjoyed helping others and most of all, spending time with family as he would sing to them often. Dee was a big lover of fashion and sporty cars.

On Monday, December 13, 2021 De’Angelo gained his wings and was greeted among the skies by his Grandfather: Willie Lee Handy, Jr. and Sister: Vondeya Richardson.

A legacy of life and love will forever be cherished in the hearts of:

Mother: Millie Handy of Texarkana, AR.

Father: Vonderrick Richardson of Texarkana, AR.

Sisters: Christianna Handy, Teangela Handy, Ajinea Williams all of Texarkana, AR. and Sherrica Handy Richardson of Texarkana, TX.

Brothers: Christian Handy, Jaycion Hayes and Detraeveyon Richardson Atkins all of Texarkana, TX. and Vonderrick Richardson, Jr. of Dallas, TX.

Maternal Grandmother: Marsha Handy of Texarkana, TX.

Paternal Grandparents: Kathie (Artis) Sheppard of Dallas, TX.

Great-Grandmother: Barbara Keele of Texarkana, TX.

Nieces: Ja’lonnie Mosley and Ja’Kaeliyn Mosley of Texarkana, TX.

Nephew: K’miriaun Handy of Texarkana, AR.

Special Friend: Brenton Sheppard of Dallas, TX.

Special Cousin and Friend: Marshad Handy of Texarkana, TX.

and a Host of Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Extended Family and Friends.

Visitation is Sunday, December 26, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Service is Monday, December 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM at House of Refuge Church 1707 West 6th Street Texarkana, TX. with Pastor Victoria Gray, Officiant and Pastor A. T. Jordan, Eulogist. Burial at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens 1001 N. Kings Highway Texarkana, TX under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

