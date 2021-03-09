DeAnna Lynn White

Advertisement

DeAnna White, age 57 of Maud, Texas passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at a local Hospice facility. Ms. White was born October 21, 1963 in Texarkana, Texas to Lewis and Ollie Mae White. She was a Project Manager for White-Purcell Management Group and a member of the Maud Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her father Lewis White.

Survivors include her son and daughter in law, John and Felicia Hudson, daughter, Janna Sullivan, her mother, Ollie White, brother and sister in law, Darron and Cindy White, sister and brother in law, Dawn and Scott Conway all of Maud, Texas, five grandchildren, Kolton Harrison, Jaxon Hudson, Adrian Banales, Kennedy Hudson, Delilah Banales, special friends, Tonya Purcell, Fonda Howland, Annette Mackey, LaToya Kines and numerous other relatives and friends.