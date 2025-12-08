Sponsor

Our beloved mother, Deanna Renee Flournoy, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on December 5, 2025. She was 50 years old.

She was born on December 19, 1974, to her parents, William “Bill” and Donna Stearn. After 20 years of dedicated service, she retired from Pleasant Grove Independent School District, where she touched countless lives as an educator. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, teacher, and friend. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Texarkana.

Although she was passionate about teaching, her most cherished role came later in life, being “DeeDee” to her beloved grandchildren, Reece and Bennett. She loved to spoil them and cherished every moment spent with them.

Deanna loved fiercely and was a wonderful, Godly woman who wasn’t afraid to be witty and playful. She loved to laugh and to make others laugh along with her.

Although we are heartbroken to lose someone as special as her, we take comfort in knowing that she is rejoicing in Heaven.

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Bradley Flournoy of Texarkana, TX; her children, Emily Flournoy Lindsey, and husband, Matthew, of Hooks, TX, Abbie Flournoy, and Parker Flournoy; her parents, Bill and Donna Stearn of Texarkana, TX; two sisters, Kimberly Wharton of Texarkana, TX, Amanda Shi, and husband, Eric, of Phoenix, AZ; her two beloved grandchildren, Reece Lindsey and Bennett Lindsey; her grandmother, Jean Ainsworth; niece, Hanna Sinyard, and husband, Bradley; along with numerous other relatives, friends, and students who loved her dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in the chapel of Chapelwood Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Schreve officiating.

The family will receive friends the evening prior, Monday, December 8, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.