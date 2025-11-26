Sponsor

Donald Benjiman Cook, age 87, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on November 20, 2025. He was born in Hughes Springs, Texas on August 17, 1938, to Delilah and Jody Cook.

He spent his working years with dedication and pride—five to six years with ABS Portable Buildings, followed by twenty years at Red River Army Depot, where he helped construct and build missiles. He also served his country honorably in the United States Air Force for three years.

In his free time, he loved being outdoors—camping, hunting, and fishing whenever he could. He enjoyed trips to the casinos and playing bingo, always finding joy in simple pleasures. Above all, he cherished his precious grandchildren and his three beloved dogs. He took great pride in teaching his grandsons the skills of his trades. He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, his caring and faithful wife.

His family remembers him as a joker with a kind and humble heart—a loving “jack of all trades” who was always happy and never had a mean bone in his body.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents; two brothers, Jay “Jaybird” Foster and Orvis Foster; four sisters, Ruby Hall, Betty Adams, Nell Dotson, and Lucky Yancy.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, Sue Cook of Texarkana, Texas; his children; grand-children; great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Curtis Taylor; son-in-law Michael Witt; numerous nieces and nephews; and his three beloved dogs, Kojo, Whiskey, and Maddie.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas with Brother Darryl Littleton officiating. Burial will take place at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in Wake Village, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs.