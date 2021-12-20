Donald Robie Haworh, Jr.

Advertisement

Donald Robie Haworth, Jr., age 39, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in a local hospital.

Donald was born December 14, 1982 in Texarkana, Texas and was a lifetime resident of the area. He was welder and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He enjoyed working with wood, collecting arrowheads, fishing and hunting. He was preceded in death by his father, Robie Haworth Sr., and one brother, Derek Haworth.

He is survived by his daughter, Morgan Haworth of Bloomburg, Texas; his mother, Rita Haworth of Texarkana, Arkansas; his fiancé, Maranda Cigainero of Texarkana, Arkansas; two brothers and three sisters- in-law, Dillon and Kayla Haworth of Fouke, Arkansas, Danny and Kristie Glasgow of Doddridge, Arkansas; and Kim Haworth of Texarkana, Arkansas; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside Services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 21, 2021 with Rev. George Goynes officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Advertisement

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, Monday evening December 19, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.

