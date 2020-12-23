Doris Ann Goodson

Advertisement

Doris went to be with the heavenly father on December 22, 2020 at Texarkana, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, the Hon. John W. Goodson, in 2006.

Mrs. Goodson was born August 28, 1933 in Shreveport, LA. and lived in Texarkana, Arkansas-Texas for most of her adult life. Doris trained at Charity Hospital in New Orleans as a radiology technician. After her training, she came to Texarkana where she met her husband, John.

Doris raised her family and was a wonderful mother, homemaker, and cook. She and John often hosted friends, attorneys, law officers, and associates from all over Arkansas during John’s tenure in the courts. Doris also enjoyed playing bridge and could often be found with friends around the bridge table.

She was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church of Texarkana, Arkansas and a Life Member of the United Methodist Women. Doris was active in PEO, Texarkana Law Wives, the DAR, the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, Women for the Arts, and the Nandina Garden Club.

Doris is survived by her daughter Jan Goodson Murphy and son-in-law Rick; her son John C. Goodson and his fiancé Amy Martin; her daughter Mary Jane Goodson Briggs and son-in-law Laney; her granddaughter Jane Anne Murphy Shanahan and husband Ryan, her granddaughter Wesley Goodson Redfearn and husband Jacob, and her granddaughter Mary Claire Briggs.

The family thanks all of the wonderful caregivers and medical personnel who gave Doris their love and attention during the past few weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to UAMS in Little Rock or First United Methodist Church-Arkansas, in Texarkana.

A private family service will be held at Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

