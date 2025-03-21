Sponsor

Dorothy Earlene Thomas, age 83, of Fouke, AR, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Earlene, also known as Granny, was born on January 7, 1942, to her parents, Henry and Iva Lee Page. She was a homemaker and a faithful member and matriarch for Macedonia Baptist Church, where she had been a member since 1957.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin Thomas Sr.; two siblings, Mary Ann Scott and Willaim Stanley Page; her son, Mike Thomas; granddaughter, Brittany Thomas; and great-granddaughter, Aubree Thomas.

She is survived by her loving children, Christi Clayton of Fouke, AR, Marty Thomas, and wife, Brenda, of Fouke, AR, Kevin Thomas, and wife, Tracie, of Fouke, AR; eight grandchildren, Todd Thomas, of Fouke, AR, Eric Thomas, and wife, Danaka, of Fouke, AR, Jimmy Wicker of Springdale, AR, Kayla Wicker of DeKalb, TX, Kacie Spiros, and husband, Jacob, of Genoa, AR, Kendall Knight, and husband, Reagan, of Haughton, LA, Courtney Thomas of Texarkana, AR, Peyton Thomas of Texarkana, AR; 11 great-grandchildren; her brother, James Page, and wife, Glenda of Texarkana, AR; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 23, 2024, at Macedonia Baptist Church in Fouke, AR with Rev. Josh Mudford and her grandson, Rev. Eric Thomas officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:00 at Macedonia Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church at 2498 Mc 268 Fouke, AR 71837.