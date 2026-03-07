Dorothy Farrell

SPONSOR

November 5, 1939 – February 25, 2026

Dorothy Sue Farrell, beloved resident of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2026, Texarkana. Born on November 5, 1939, in Texarkana, Arkansas, Dorothy was the cherished daughter of Harvey Elmo Rayburn Sr. and Lula Eliza Johnson .

Dorothy earned her Bachelor’s degree and devoted her life to the noble profession of nursing, dedicating herself to the care and comfort of others. Her compassionate spirit and gentle nature left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege to know her.

She was a woman of grace and dignity, whose steadfast kindness and professional commitment touched many lives. Dorothy’s passing brings sorrow to all who knew her, yet her memory will forever be a source of comfort and inspiration.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore “Tedd” Columbus Farrell; her parents, Harvey Elmo Rayburn Sr. and Lula Eliza Johnson; and her siblings, Bennie Floyd “Guggen” Rayburn, Harvey Elmo Rayburn Jr., and Suvella “Red” Kathy Rayburn.

She is survived by several nephews and nieces, and many great-nephews and great-nieces.

Arrangements are entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

A service to honor Dorothy’s life will be held at a later date, details of which will be shared by the family. She will be remembered with love and reverence by those whose lives she enriched.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

